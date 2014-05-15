Ukrainian businessman, politician and presidential candidate Petro Poroshenko (R) greets supporters during his election rally in the town of Konotop in northern Ukraine, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mykola Lazarenko/Pool

KIEV Confectionery tycoon Petro Poroshenko is likely to win Ukraine's May 25 presidential election in the first round of voting, an opinion poll showed on Thursday.

Poroshenko, who supported the pro-European uprising which ousted Kremlin-backed president Viktor Yanukovich in February, would get support from 54.7 percent of voters - an absolute majority, according to the survey.

Kiev's interim authorities hope the election of a new president will bring political stability after five months of upheaval including Russia's annexation of Crimea and pro-Russian separatist rebellions in the east.

The leading candidate, known as the 'chocolate king' because of his string of confectionery retail outlets, has vowed to make restoring law and order a priority if he wins.

The 49-year-old was a foreign minister and economy minister in previous administrations including under Yanukovich.

The poll by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) showed Poroshenko well ahead of the second-placed candidate, former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko, who scored 9.6 percent.

Tymoshenko, 53, who was jailed for abuse-of-office under Yanukovich and was freed when he fled power, had lost ground from the 14 percent she scored a month ago.

The findings of the new poll of 2,022 people, taken from April 29-May 11, meant that Tymoshenko, whose party effectively leads the interim coalition government, was just less than 3 percentage points ahead of banker Serhiy Tigipko who was on 6.7 percent.

