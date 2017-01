The site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash is seen near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

KIEV The Malaysian airliner which came down in eastern Ukraine on Thursday was flying normally without problems until it disappeared from radar, the head of Ukraine's airspace regulatory body said.

"The flight was taking place normally ... There had been no word of any problems from the crew," Dmytro Babeychuk said at a news conference.

(Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Pravin Char)