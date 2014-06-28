A house damaged by fighting between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russia separatists is seen in the eastern Ukranian city of Slaviansk June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

KIEV Three members of the Ukrainian military were killed on Saturday when pro-Russian separatists attacked their post near the eastern flashpoint city of Slaviansk with small arms and mortar fire, a military spokesman said.

The reported attack on the post manned by members of the government's "anti-terrorist operation" took place despite a government ceasefire, which was extended on Friday until Monday night.

"As a result of the (rebel) fighters shooting at the post near Slaviansk, three members of the Ukrainian forces were killed and a fourth was wounded," the spokesman, Oleksiy Dmitrashkovsky, was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.

President Petro Poroshenko announced the extension on Friday night, partly at the urging of some European leaders, after returning to Kiev from a European Union summit in Brussels where he signed a landmark free trade pact.

