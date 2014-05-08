Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Swiss President and Foreign Minister Didier Burkhalter at the Kremlin in Moscow, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

VIENNA International mediators took new peace proposals to Kiev on Thursday as tension in eastern Ukraine soared with an announcement by pro-Moscow separatists that they would proceed with a referendum on self-rule on Sunday.

The draft "road map", seen by Reuters, took no direct view on the referendum, which Western leaders say is illegitimate and inflammatory, but said national elections planned by the pro-Western leadership in Kiev for May 25 were key to stabilising the former Soviet republic. It said all sides must refrain from "violence, intimidation or provocative actions".

It was drawn up by the Swiss chair of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and is aimed at giving new impetus to a deal signed in Geneva in mid-April by the European Union, Russia, Ukraine and the United States.

That accord said illegal armed groups would withdraw from places they have occupied in eastern Ukraine in a process to be overseen by the OSCE, which is based in Vienna.

But pro-Russian separatists have shown little sign of budging from public buildings in the east and comments from Moscow and Kiev on Thursday cast further doubt over the prospects for the peace process.

The peace plan said Ukraine has the right to use its security forces "in a proportionate manner" to prevent violence in its standoff with pro-Moscow rebels and should adopt an amnesty law to cover any who end their occupation of eastern areas.

It said the OSCE chair "offers ... to coordinate further steps to implement" the Geneva deal and listed various measures the 57-nation body could help with, including mediation, disarmament, and the launch of a broad national dialogue.

TWO PAGES, UNDER WRAPS

The two-page proposal said "all acts of violence must be promptly investigated and prosecuted accordingly" and that the OSCE would support such measures with a hotline and an expert team that could be operational by May 15.

However, amnesty would be granted to "protesters and those who have left buildings and other public places and surrendered weapons, with the exception of those found guilty of capital crimes".

Amnesty was also part of last month's Geneva agreement. But the OSCE proposal appeared more concrete in suggesting "the immediate adoption" of such a law by the Ukrainian parliament as a "confidence-building measure".

One OSCE envoy said Swiss Foreign Minister Didier Burkhalter presented the plan to European Council President Herman Van Rompuy in Brussels late on Wednesday, after Burkhalter met earlier with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

The OSCE press office said Burkhalter had "proposed a road map with milestones and activities in order to make implementation (of de-escalation steps under the Geneva accord) more concrete, structured and effective", but it gave no detail.

Consultations were now taking place with the sides - senior OSCE officials were in Kiev on Thursday - but it was unclear when, if and in what form the proposal would be made public.

The pro-Western leaders who took over Ukraine in February after its Moscow-backed president fled to Russia amid mass protests said on Thursday they would not talk to "terrorists" - their term for the separatists.

Moscow said it was studying the OSCE proposals but was concerned by Kiev's stance, adding that elections in Ukraine would be "senseless without an end to the Ukrainian military operation".

While the Swiss text underlined the need to refrain from actions contrary to Ukraine's "basic security interests", it did not call for any specific measures by Russia, for example regarding the troops the West says it has amassed near Ukraine.

"HIGH-LEVEL ROUND TABLES"

In a surprise move, Putin called on the rebels on Wednesday to postpone their planned referendum on self-rule to create conditions for dialogue between Kiev and the east on what has become the worst East-West standoff since the Cold War.

But the pro-Russian separatists voted unanimously on Thursday in favour of holding Sunday's vote in spite of Putin's call. [ID: nL6N0NU37X]

The Swiss plan said all sides must refrain from violence, intimidation and provocative actions.

"The use of force by Ukrainian security forces to protect people and infrastructure against violent acts is legitimate as long as conducted in a proportionate manner," it said.

OSCE monitors would help mediate between "illegally armed groups" and Ukrainian authorities on disarmament, release of hostages, return of seized buildings and other issues.

They would "support Ukraine in developing and overseeing a national disarmament program targeting all illegally armed groups throughout the country".

A broad national dialogue would cover "decentralization, local self-governance, language and national minorities" and other topics, the Swiss road map said, adding that a series of "public high-level round tables" would be launched immediately.

Ukraine's parliament "is encouraged to take stock of the outcomes of the national dialogue and submit key elements for further work on the constitutional process to a nationwide plebiscite," it said.

(Additional reporting by Gabriela Baczynska in Moscow; editing by Philippa Fletcher)