Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko sings his national anthem during his visit to the Ilyich Iron and Steel Works in the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

MOSCOW Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Monday Kiev had agreed with a number of NATO member countries on the direct supply of arms to Ukraine, Russian news agency RIA Novosti quoted a presidential statement as saying.

"An agreement was managed with a series of NATO countries on direct deliveries of modern weapons which will help us protect ourselves and win," RIA cited the statement as saying.

A senior aide to Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko said on Sunday Kiev had agreed at the NATO summit in Wales on the provision of weapons and military advisers from five NATO member states, but four of the five swiftly denied any such deal had been reached. [ID:nL5N0R80T4]

