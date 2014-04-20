Armed men stand at a checkpoint that was the scene of an overnight gunfight near the city of Slaviansk April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV Ukraine's Right Sector nationalists denied playing any role in a gunfight in Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine, early on Sunday in which at least two people were killed. They blamed Russian special forces for being behind the attack.

"It is a blasphemous provocation from Russia: blasphemous because it took place on a holy night for Christians, on Easter night. This was clearly carried out by Russian special forces," Artem Skoropadsky, a spokesman for Right Sector, told Reuters.

