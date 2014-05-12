A local woman welcomes armed pro-Russia militia men marching towards a polling station during a referendum in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

DONETSK Ukraine The Ukrainian separatist region of Donetsk appealed to Moscow on Monday to consider its absorbtion into the Russian Federation to "restore historic justice".

The Ukrainian Prime Minister's office said it had no immediate reaction to the statement by Denis Pushilin, a leading member of the self-declared "Donetsk People's Republic", at a news conference in Donetsk.

"Based on the will of the people and on the restoration of a historic justice, we ask the Russian Federation to consider the absorbtion of the Donetsk People's Republic into the Russian Federation," he said.

"The people of Donetsk have always been part of the Russian world. For us, the history of Russia is our history."