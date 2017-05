NEW YORK A building opposite the United Nations headquarters in New York that houses the Saudi Arabia and Qatar missions to the world body was evacuated on Tuesday over a suspicious package.

A U.N. security official said the suspicious package was found in the Saudi Arabian U.N. mission.

"We were told to evacuate, a suspicious package ... It's just a matter of precaution I think," Saudi U.N. Ambassador Abdallah Al-Moallimi told Reuters.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols, editing by G Crosse)