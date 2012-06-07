A Club Med banner blows in the wind on the dock at the Club Med Beldi vacation resort in Beldibi June 22, 2009. REUTERS/John Schults

PARIS Holiday firm Club Mediterranee said European bookings fell in the past four weeks and warned profits at its resorts would miss expectations this year as the region's debt crisis meant fewer consumers planned summer holidays.

Club Med CMIP.PA, which has recast itself as a higher-end holiday operator, reported higher first-half profits helped by demand for its up-market vacation resorts and a good skiing season.

Its shares fell 5 percent as investors worried over a fragile outlook for the second half and some analysts prepared to cut their estimates for the full year.

Club Med operates 75 resorts in 40 countries, ranging from Caribbean beach villages to Alpine ski locations.

"Club Med again improved its earnings for the first half 2012 amid deteriorating markets in Europe," Chief Executive Henri Giscard d'Estaing said in a statement.

With a market value of 420 million euros, the group competes with global hoteliers such as Intercontinental (IHG.L) and Accor (ACCP.PA). It also competes with tour operators such as global leader TUI Travel TT.L and Thomas Cook (TCG.L).

EUROPEAN BOOKINGS HIT

Bookings over the past four weeks fell 2.7 percent in Europe, but rose 1.5 percent in America and 2.5 percent in Asia.

As of June 2, total summer bookings were still up 3.5 percent.

"The second half is looking more fragile with bookings in line with our forecasts but down slightly in recent weeks," one trader said.

Revenue in the first six months to April 30 rose 4.6 percent to 798 million euros, while net profit rose 72 percent to 17 million euros, helped by asset sales.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected net profit of 18 million euros on sales of 800 million euros.

The closely watched metric of operating income at holiday villages before depreciation, amortisation and provisions rose to 10.9 percent of sales from 10.7 percent a year ago.

Club Med cautioned that this ratio could be around 9 percent for the full-year given worsening European markets. It had earlier expected a margin above 9 percent of sales.

Club Med is holding a news conference in Paris, starting at 0830 GMT.

"After the meeting we are likely to cut our forecasts for sales and EBITDA margins for 2012," analysts at the GilbertDupont brokerage said.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Leila Abboud and Helen Massy-Beresford)