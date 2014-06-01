The five Taliban prisoners being turned over by the United States to Qatar in a deal with the Taliban for the release of a U.S. soldier on Saturday were listed by the Pentagon as "high-risk" detainees, including two implicated in the deaths of thousands of Shi'ite Muslims in Afghanistan.

A U.S. defence official, speaking on condition of anonymity, identified the five men as: Mohammed Fazl, Mullah Norullah Noori, Mohammed Nabi, Khairullah Khairkhwa and Abdul Haq Wasiq. They were being placed in the custody of Qatar after the Taliban released U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, who had been held for nearly five years after being captured in Afghanistan.

Pentagon documents released by the WikiLeaks organization said all five were sent to the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in 2002, the year the detention facility opened. They were classified as "high-risk" detainees who were "likely to pose a threat" to the United States, its interests and allies.

Here is a look at the five men.

