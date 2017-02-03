WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President Mike Pence met with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel on Thursday and agreed on NATO's central role in ensuring security in Europe and North America, the White House said on Thursday.

Pence and Gabriel also reaffirmed that NATO allies needed to contribute "their fair share to our collective security," the White House said in a statement.

"They also underscored that NATO must adapt to confront threats to our countries such as violent extremism and terrorism," it said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech)