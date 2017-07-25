FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump slams Sessions as not tough enough, assails intel leaks
East Europe goes up in the world
East Europe goes up in the world
#World News
July 25, 2017 / 10:13 PM / 9 hours ago

Trump slams Sessions as not tough enough, assails intel leaks

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a press conference accompanied by Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri (not pictured) in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 25, 2017.Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump criticized his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, as not being tough enough on Tuesday, adding to speculation his longtime supporter might be on the way out, and accused American intelligence agencies of high-level leaks.

"I want the attorney general to be much tougher," Trump said at a news conference. "I want the leaks from intelligence agencies, which are leaking like rarely have they ever leaked before, at a very important level. These are intelligence agencies we cannot have that happen."

Asked about Sessions' future, Trump said: "Time will tell. Time will tell."

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and David Alexander; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

