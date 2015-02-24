Texas Ranger Michael Adcock holds a .308 caliber rifle with the lettering 'American Sniper' etched on the side as he answers questions from defense attorney R. Shay Isham during the capital murder trial of former Marine Cpl. Eddie Ray Routh at the Erath County, Donald R. Jones Justice Center in Stephenville, Texas February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Taya Kyle, wife of Chris Kyle, is pictured during the capital murder trial of former Marine Cpl. Eddie Ray Routh in Stephenville, Texas February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Ainsworth/Pool

Deby and Wayne Kyle, parents of former Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, listen to testimony during the capital murder trial of former Marine Cpl. Eddie Ray Routh in Stephenville, Texas February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Ainsworth/Pool

Forensic evidence of Chad Littlefield's injuries is presented during the capital murder trial of former Marine Cpl. Eddie Ray Routh in Stephenville, Texas February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Ainsworth/Pool

Former Marine Cpl. Eddie Ray Routh (C) enters the court for his capital murder trial in Stephenville, Texas February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Ainsworth/Pool

STEPHENVILLE, Texas The man charged with killing former U.S. Navy Seal Chris Kyle, the subject of the blockbuster movie "American Sniper," acted coldly and deliberately in carrying out his deadly ambush at a Texas gun range, a prosecutor said on Tuesday.

In closing arguments, prosecutor Jane Starnes told a jury in the rural Texas city of Stephenville that Eddie Ray Routh, 27, bided his time before fatally shooting Kyle and Kyle's friend Chad Littlefield at the range about 70 miles (110 km) southwest of Fort Worth in February 2013.

"The defendant did the murder. How much clearer can it be? This is not a whodunit case," she said. Prosecutors presented video and audio evidence where Routh admitted to the crime.

Defence lawyers argued that Routh, a former U.S. Marine, was a paranoid schizophrenic and should be declared innocent by reason of insanity. They have not refuted charges Routh shot the two and fled in Kyle's pickup truck.

“That is not insanity. That is just cold, calculated capital murder,” Starnes said. Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Defence lawyer Tim Moore told the jury that Routh had been to VA hospitals four times because of his mental illness and was diagnosed as psychotic.

He asked jurors to look at a video of Routh taken into police custody several hours after the shooting where he admits to the crime in a rambling speech.

"You can see the delusional gibberish that he is talking," he said, adding expert testimony presented in court showed that he met the legal definition of insanity in Texas.

The judge told jurors they could find a person innocent by reason of insanity if the defendant did not know the conduct was wrong due to a severe mental defect.

SHOT AT CLOSE RANGE

A forensics expert called by prosecutors said Kyle and Littlefield were shot in the back at close range. They had no time to remove loaded guns that they had holstered.

"He (Kyle) absolutely never saw this coming," said crime scene analyst Howard Ryan.

Prosecutors said the two were shot by 12 or 13 bullets in total by Routh.

The trial has focussed renewed attention on Kyle, credited with the most confirmed kills of any U.S. military sniper, and how he tried to help fellow veterans manage their mental scars by taking them for outings at gun ranges, sometimes with Littlefield.

"That compassion ... is what ultimately cost them their lives,” prosecutor Starnes said.

Defence attorneys recalled a psychiatrist to the stand on Tuesday who said Routh had psychotic bouts of paranoia and suffered from schizophrenia at the time of the incident, believing he had to kill the two before they killed him first.

"It is my opinion that it is not a mood disorder that Mr. Routh suffered from," said Dr. Mitchell Dunn.

Prosecutors in a trial that has seen nine days of testimony, had called a psychologist who testified Routh had a mood disorder made worse by heavy drug use and had been faking schizophrenia.

Routh served with the Marines in Iraq and Haiti. Prosecutors said Routh did not see combat in those deployments.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Bill Trott and Peter Cooney)