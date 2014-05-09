HDFC Bank profit rise drives shares to record
MUMBAI Shares in HDFC Bank , India's second-biggest lender by assets, hit a record high on Friday thanks to higher than expected quarterly profit and a stable bad loans portfolio.
Vedanta Resources Plc(VED.L) said on Friday it will not mine bauxite from the Niyamgiri hills in Odisha until it has the consent of local communities.
The announcement marks a victory for the local communities, which have long opposed the company's plans to mine bauxite in an area they consider sacred.
Vedanta said it was working with Odisha government and pursuing other options to source bauxite for its alumina refinery in the state.
The proposed bauxite mining project near the Lanjigarh refinery in Kalahandi district, about 450 km from capital, Bhubaneswar, had drawn the anger of rights groups globally.
NEW DELHI India is considering a plan for home delivery of petroleum products to consumers if they make a pre-booking to cut long queues at fuel stations, the oil ministry tweeted on Friday.