The entrance to a Verizon wireless store is seen in New York, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has approved Verizon Communications Inc's $1.8 billion acquisition of Carl Icahn's XO Communications fibre-optic business, an agency order published on Thursday said.

Verizon, the No. 1 U.S. wireless service provider, said in February the deal to buy XO Communications would include XO's fibre-based Internet protocol and Ethernet networks that will help serve its enterprise and wholesale customers. The acquisition still needs approval from some state regulators.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Grant McCool)