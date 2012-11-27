A Vistajet flight attendant prepares a breakfast in a Bombardier 605 aircraft prior to the opening of the Annual European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) at Cointrin airport in Geneva May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

LONDON Private aviation company VistaJet on Tuesday said it had placed an order for 142 Bombardier business jets, worth around $8 billion.

Switzerland-based VistaJet said it had placed a firm order for 56 of the Canadian planemaker's Global jets with 86 further options. It expects deliveries of the planes to start in 2014.

VistaJet, which has operations in London, Moscow, Dubai and Beijing, among other places, said the order was one of the largest in the history of business aviation.

The order is worth $7.8 billion at list prices but airlines usually negotiate steep discounts when they bulk buy planes.

The aircraft will be used to serve growth markets including Russia, China, all of the Middle East and all of Africa, as well as serving the East and West coasts of the United States, said Vistajet's chairman and founder Thomas Flohr.

"By any standard, this is a historic order for Bombardier," said Steve Ridolfi, the president of Bombardier Business Aircraft. (Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Neil Maidment)