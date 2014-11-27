OSLO Nov 27 State-owned UK Green Investment Bank has agreed to purchase a 20 percent stake in Scira Offshore Energy Limited from Norwegian energy firms Statoil and Statkraft for 240 million pounds ($379 million), Statoil said in a statement on Thursday.

Scira owns the 317 megawatt Sheringham Shoal offshore wind farm, which has been operating for two years in the Greater Wash area, between 17 and 23 kilometres off the coast of Norfolk.

Statoil and Statkraft will each continue to hold 40 percent of the firm. (1 US dollar = 0.6329 British pound) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)