Argentina's Lionel Messi (L) and Ezequiel Lavezzi challenge for a high ball during a training session in preparation for 2014 World Cup at Independecia stadium in Belo Horizonte June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

BELO HORIZONTE Brazil Argentina look set to play Ezequiel Lavezzi instead of the injured Sergio Aguero in a continued three-man attack for Tuesday's last-16 match against Switzerland in Sao Paulo.

Coach Alejandro Sabella had Lavezzi in an 11-man formation, assumed to be the probable starting lineup, for training at their base in Belo Horizonte on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Paris St Germain forward's chance has come because Aguero is out with a muscle injury in his left leg.

Lavezzi would line up alongside Lionel Messi and Gonzalo Higuain in Argentina's much-feared attack.

The South Americans are aiming for a third World Cup title.

(Reporting by Marcelo Andreotto; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; editing by Ken Ferris)