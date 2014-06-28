Chelsea take step towards title with win at Everton
Chelsea took a major step towards the Premier League title with an impressive 3-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.
BELO HORIZONTE Brazil Argentina look set to play Ezequiel Lavezzi instead of the injured Sergio Aguero in a continued three-man attack for Tuesday's last-16 match against Switzerland in Sao Paulo.
Coach Alejandro Sabella had Lavezzi in an 11-man formation, assumed to be the probable starting lineup, for training at their base in Belo Horizonte on Saturday.
The 29-year-old Paris St Germain forward's chance has come because Aguero is out with a muscle injury in his left leg.
Lavezzi would line up alongside Lionel Messi and Gonzalo Higuain in Argentina's much-feared attack.
The South Americans are aiming for a third World Cup title.
(Reporting by Marcelo Andreotto; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; editing by Ken Ferris)
Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, the FIFA Council member who also runs the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), said on Sunday he was resigning all his posts in football after being drawn into the latest bribery scandal to hit the game's governing body.