(Adds background, details)
MADRID/LONDON Oct 16 Spanish infrastructure
company Ferrovial has teamed up with Macquarie
Infrastructure Fund to buy three regional British airports for
1.048 billion pounds ($1.7 billion), leaving the owners of
London's Heathrow Airport with just one asset.
Ferrovial and Macquarie Infrastructure Fund 4 will become
joint owners of Aberdeen and Glasgow airports in Scotland and
Southampton airport in southern England, following a deal
announced on Thursday which extends Ferrovial's involvement in
the regional airports.
The three airports were sold by Heathrow Airport Holdings
(HAH), the owner of Britain's busiest airport.
Ferrovial has a 25 percent stake in HAH and is its largest
shareholder alongside Qatar Holding, Caisse de depot et
placement du Quebec, GIC, Alinda Capital Partners, China
Investment Corp and the Universities Superannuation Scheme.
HAH put the three airports on the block in August as part of
its plan to focus on gaining government approval to build a
third runway at Heathrow, an issue which has been at the centre
of a long-running political tussle.
"This sale enables us to focus on improving Heathrow for
passengers and winning support for Heathrow expansion," HAH's
chief executive John Holland-Kaye said in a statement.
Ferrovial's involvement in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton
airports dates back to 2006 when it bought BAA, which operated
seven airports across Britain. The three airports and Heathrow
remained part of what then became HAH after a probe by
competition authorities led to the sale of the other four
airports originally part of BAA.
At 1.048 billion pounds, the enterprise value (debt plus
equity) of the three regional airports was broadly in line with
that cited in media reports earlier this month.
The deal is expected to close no later than January 2015,
and HAH said that at closing the sale consideration would be
raised to compensate Heathrow for the time delay between the
deal announcement and its completion.
After it closes, HAH's sole asset will be the west London
hub that ranks as the world's third-busiest airport.
The sale of the three airports is subject to clearance from
EU competition authorities.
(1 US dollar = 0.6246 British pound)
(Reporting by Sarah White and Sarah Young; Editing by Sonya
Dowsett and Mark Potter)