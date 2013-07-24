BRIEF-Home BancShares to buy Stonegate Bank
LONDON, July 24 UK Asset Resolution (UKAR), Britain's 'bad bank', has agreed to sell a portfolio of former Northern Rock loans to U.S. private equity firm J.C. Flowers and debt recovery business Marlin Financial for a combined 400 million pounds ($615 million).
UKAR is selling the portfolio's performing loans to OneSavings Bank, a unit of JC Flowers, with the remainder being bought by Marlin.
March 27 Bank holding company Home BancShares Inc said it would acquire regional lender Stonegate Bank in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $778.4 million.
March 27 Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants Inc said on Monday it would buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 million in an all-cash transaction.