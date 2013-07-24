LONDON, July 24 UK Asset Resolution (UKAR), Britain's 'bad bank', has agreed to sell a portfolio of former Northern Rock loans to U.S. private equity firm J.C. Flowers and debt recovery business Marlin Financial for a combined 400 million pounds ($615 million).

UKAR is selling the portfolio's performing loans to OneSavings Bank, a unit of JC Flowers, with the remainder being bought by Marlin.

