LONDON Nov 24 British banks need to plan for a potentially disorderly break-up of the euro zone, or the exit of some countries as part of their contingency planning, as the sovereign debt crisis shows no sign of abating, a top regulator said on Thursday.

Andrew Bailey, deputy head of the Prudential Business Unit at the UK's Financial Services Authority (FSA), said UK banks don't have large exposures to the euro zone, but must plan for the worst.

"We cannot be, and are not, complacent on this front," Bailey said at a conference. "As you would expect, as supervisors we are very keen to see the banks plan for any disorderly consequence of the euro area crisis.

"Good risk management means planning for unlikey but severe scenarios and this means that we must not ignore the prospect of a disorderly departure of some countries from the euro zone.

"I offer no view on whether it will happen, but it must be within the realm of contingency planning," he said. (Reporting by Huw Jones)