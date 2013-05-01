May 1 UK Coal Mine Holdings Ltd said it remained
in talks with several interested parties on the future of its
remaining deep mines, which the company said continued to be
viable, after a fire forced the company to permanently shut its
Daw Mill colliery.
The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that UK Coal
Operations, partly owned by Coalfield Resources, has
proposed a voluntary liquidation and the handing over of its
remaining mines to a new company.
"There will undoubtedly be some difficult decisions as we
have had to look at all possible options...," Chief Executive
Kevin McCullough said in a statement
"We remain positive that we have an underlying profitable
business."