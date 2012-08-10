* H1 pretax loss 20.6 mln stg vs profit 22.1 mln stg
year-earlier
* revenue down 23 pct at 198.3 mln stg
* Production down 20 pct at 3.3 million tonnes
Aug 10 UK Coal Plc, Britain's biggest
coal producer, said it had reached an agreement with key
stakeholders on its restructuring plan as the debt-laden company
slumped to a loss during the first half of the year.
The company said it reached an initial agreement with
pension trustees and power generator customers to extend a 90
million pounds ($140.71 million) support package up to the end
of 2015.
UK Coal owes its customers and banks 138.3 million pounds
and has a pension funding deficit of about 430 million pounds.
The restructuring plan includes splitting the company's
mining and property businesses. The property business would be
used to service the company's bank debt.
The mining business would assume a majority of the group's
pension liabilities but would be free of bank debt.
Pension funds will receive 30 million pounds annually plus
any cash in the mining business from 2014.
Each mine would be turned into a separate legal entity to
reduce the risk of any one mine's failure on the business.
Pension trustees will invest 30 million pounds in the
company's property business for a 75 percent stake in that
business and will be entitled to the first 5 million pounds of
any dividend.
"These proposals look sensible but will require shareholder
approval and ultimately shareholder value is likely to be
limited and linked to the future success of the property
portfolio," said Numis Securities analyst Howard Seymour.
The company posted a pretax loss of 20.6 million pounds
($32.05 million) for January-June, compared with a profit of
22.1 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue fell 23 percent to 198.3 million pounds.
The company's woes have been compounded by lower production
from its Daw Mill and Thoresby mines and weakening coal prices.
UK Coal's shares, which have lost three-quarters of their
value this year, were down 14 percent at 6.40 pence at 1220 GMT
on Friday on the London Stock Exchange.