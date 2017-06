(Corrects fourth item to say price target cut was to 3.5 euros from 4 euros)

Aug 16 : * Espirito Santo Investment Bank raises Rolls-Royce to neutral from sell; raises fair value to 800p from 630p * Espirito Santo Investment Bank cuts Safran fair value to eur27 from eur28; rating neutral * Espirito Santo Investment Bank cuts Cobham fair value to 235p from 240p; rating neutral * Espirito Santo Investment Bank cuts Finmeccanica fair value to eur 3.5 from eur 4; rating neutral * Espirito Santo Investment Bank raises Thales fair value to eur 28 from eur 27; rating neutral * Espirito Santo Investment Bank raises Meggitt fair value to 495p from 480p; rating buy