UPDATE 2-China's Shenhua, Guodian in power asset merger talks -sources
* Shenhua Group, China Guodian merger to be tabled later -source (Adds analyst comment, context)
LONDON Oct 23 UKFI: * Ukfi chief executive says RBS says most likely first sale of RBS
shares would be market sale to institutions * Ukfi chief executive says most likely first sale of RBS shares would
be market sale to institutions * Ukfi chairman says not yet level of demand to make outright sale of RBS
lloyds' shares successful * Ukfi chief executive says informed by RBS of libor investigation
earlier this year * Ukfi chairman says body misjudged public reaction to RBS CEO stephen
hester's bonus payment * Ukfi chairman says UK finance minister was consulted about RBS CEO
hester's proposed bonus payment
* Shenhua Group, China Guodian merger to be tabled later -source (Adds analyst comment, context)
June 5 The private equity groups behind a hostile bid for Shawbrook Group said on Monday they had increased their offer price for the British challenger bank by just over 3 percent.