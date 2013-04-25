LONDON, April 25 The chief executive of the body that manages Britain's stakes in Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group said on Thursday he was stepping down from the role.

Jim O'Neil, who has worked at UK Financial Investments (UKFI) for the past three years, will leave to take up a senior position at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he worked before joining UKFI in 2010.

UKFI said it would look to recruit a new chief executive to replace O'Neil.