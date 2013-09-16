BRIEF-Frontier Group Holdings files for IPO of up to $100 mln
* Frontier Group Holdings Inc files for ipo of up to $100.0 million - sec filing
LONDON, Sept 16 The body charged with handling Britain's stakes in lenders said on Monday it has appointed the head of Credit Suisse's UK business James Leigh Pemberton as its chief executive.
UK Financial Investments (UKFI) said Pemberton will join the organisation in October. He replaces Jim O'Neil, who is stepping down from the role after three years.
Pemberton will be appointed executive chairman of UKFI in January, when the role of chief executive will cease to exist. At that point, UKFI's current chairman, Robin Budenberg, will also step down.
NEW YORK, March 31 Fibria SA, the world's largest eucalyptus pulp producer, is considering selling up to 1 billion reais ($319 million) worth of notes backed by agricultural receivables in Brazilian domestic debt markets, Chief Financial Officer Guilherme Cavalcanti said.
* In addition, 5.0 million shares of co's common stock offered by the selling stockholder Source text (http://bit.ly/2okuxNM) Further company coverage: