By Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater
LONDON, Sept 16 Britain's government has brought
in the UK boss of Credit Suisse to manage the sale of its stakes
in Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland, hoping
for a successful turnaround after it had to bail both out with
taxpayers' money in 2008.
James Leigh Pemberton, currently UK chief executive of
Credit Suisse, has been named head of UKFI, the
institution set up to manage the state's banking investments. He
was one of the main advisers to the government when it pumped 45
billion pounds ($71 billion) into RBS and 20 billion into Lloyds
to keep them afloat during the 2008 financial crisis.
UKFI has already attracted criticism that it enables the
government to interfere too closely in banking affairs - notably
when Stephen Hester was ousted as RBS chief executive in June at
the behest of the Treasury. Pemberton, 56, must keep lawmakers
and regulators happy while also persuading bank bosses that he
will protect their interests as the government enforces new
levels of competition in the industry.
The Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards, tasked
with recommending proposals to reform banks, in July called for
the abolition of UKFI, stating that its remit should be absorbed
into Britain's Finance Ministry. But the proposal was rejected
by UK Finance Minister George Osborne.
The son of a former Bank of England Governor, Leigh
Pemberton's career in the City of London has spanned five
decades since he joined SG Warburg in 1979, encompassing roles
in banking, capital markets and sales. He joined Credit Suisse
in 1994 and was appointed to his current role in 2008.
"His significant experience in the financial services
industry makes him the right person to take us through the next
phase of our plan for the recovery of Britain's banking system,"
Osborne said on Monday.
Britain currently has an 81 percent shareholding in RBS and
a 39 percent stake in Lloyds. Shares in Lloyds hit a 3-year high
last week and are now trading above the average price the
government bought at after sources with knowledge of government
thinking said it could announce a sale of around a quarter of
the shares this month. That would raise around 5 billion pounds
for the public purse.
The future for Royal Bank of Scotland is far less certain.
Britain's finance ministry is working with investment bank
Rothschild to examine whether RBS should be broken up - hiving
its toxic assets into a so-called 'bad bank' and theoretically
leaving the good bank better placed to lend.
UKFI said Leigh Pemberton would join in October, replacing
Jim O'Neil, who is stepping down as chief executive after three
years. O'Neil, an equity capital markets expert, was expected to
oversee share sales during his tenure but focussed largely on
strategic issues while the banks' share prices remaining
depressed. That could yet change before his departure, however.
Leigh Pemberton will become UKFI's executive chairman in
January, when current Chairman Robin Budenberg will leave. UKFI
will then scrap the role of chief executive.
UKFI also named Bank of America Merrill Lynch's
Oliver Holbourn as its new head of capital markets. Holbourn is
currently head of UK, Ireland and South Africa equity capital
markets origination at BofA Merrill.