LONDON, March 9 The size of the stake owned by
British taxpayers in Lloyds Banking Group has fallen
below 23 percent, the government agency in charge of managing
the interest said on Monday.
UK Financial Investments said the public shareholding of HM
Treasury in the British bank has been reduced to 22.98 percent,
in another significant milestone towards restoring the bank to
full private ownership.
News of the reduction comes less than two weeks after
Lloyds, rescued at a cost of 20 billion pounds during the
financial crisis, paid its first dividend in more than six
years.
"Today's announcement shows further progress made in
returning Lloyds Banking Group to full private ownership and
enabling the taxpayer to get their money back," a spokesman for
the bank said in an emailed statement.
"This reflects the hard work undertaken over the last four
years to transform the Group into a low-risk and
customer-focused bank that is committed to helping Britain
prosper."
