LONDON, June 24 (IFR) - Investor demand for the United Kingdom's new 30-year benchmark is in excess of £10bn, according to a lead.

Guidance for the 3.5% January 22 2045 Gilt is unchanged at 1bp to 2bp over the 3.25% January 2044s via leads Barclays, JP Morgan, Lloyds, and RBC Capital Markets.

Pricing will be later today. (Reporting by Sarka Halas, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)