By Sarka Halas

LONDON, June 23 (IFR) - The UK government plans to issue a maximum £200m five-year sukuk this week, the first such bond to be issued by a Western sovereign, as it seeks to position London as a hub for Islamic finance.

Acting through HM Treasury, the Aa1/AAA/AA+ rated sovereign will market the security via HSBC as structuring bank, together with Barwa Bank, CIMB, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered Bank.

The deal will be marketed against the 1.75% July 2019 Gilt, with the profit rate to be determined later.

Leads met with investors on June 17 in Jeddah and Kuala Lumpur, then moved to Riyadh, Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi, and finished in London on June 20.

The sukuk will use an ijara structure - a sharia-compliant sale and lease-back contract. That allows the rental income of three central government offices to underpin the transaction. The structure is a popular format among both sovereign and corporate issuers.

Announced last October by UK Prime Minister David Cameron at an Islamic finance forum, the sukuk is a strategic decision to boost London's Islamic finance credentials in the face of increasing competition with financial centres in the Middle East and Asia.

The sukuk is expected to be this week's business. (Reporting by Sarka Halas; editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)