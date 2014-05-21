* Full-year pretax profit rises 28.2 pct to 22.8 mln stg
* Full-year revenue up 7 pct at 508.5 mln stg
* Raises final dividend to 14.2 p/shr
(Adds results details, background, dividend)
May 21 UK Mail Group Plc posted a 28
percent rise in full-year profit as more people shopped online,
driving growth in its parcels business.
The company, which competes with larger rival Royal Mail Plc
to provide mail, parcels and logistic services, said its
expectations for the current year remained unchanged.
Pretax profit rose to 22.8 million pounds ($38.4 million)
for the year ended March 31 from 17.8 million pounds a year
earlier.
On an underlying basis, excluding the impact of four
additional working days, pretax profit grew by 17 percent, UK
Mail said. Each extra working day adds about half a million
pounds to its profit.
Revenue leapt 7 percent to 508.5 million pounds.
Online purchases of non-food items in the UK nearly doubled
during March, growing 12.8 percent from a year earlier, a
British Retail Consortium (BRC) survey carried out by KPMG last
month showed. (link.reuters.com/kuv49v)
Revenue in the parcels unit - the business which includes
the home delivery of online orders - grew by 16.2 percent to
219.9 million pounds in the financial year.
UK Mail, whose customers include Hornby Plc and
Talktalk Telecom Group Plc, raised its final dividend
to 14.2 pence per share from 12.4 pence a year earlier.
Shares in the Berkshire, England-headquartered company
closed at 609.75 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.5935 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)