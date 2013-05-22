Africans never hung up on Nokia's old 'brick'
LAGOS, May 31 For Europeans, Nokia's revamped 'brick' is a throwback to a simpler, more innocent age, when phones were for speaking and reading on the train meant buying a newspaper.
May 22 Parcel delivery company UK Mail Group Plc reported an 18 percent rise in full-year pretax profit as more thrift-conscious Britons look for online shopping deals.
UK Mail, the largest independent parcels, mail and logistics services company in the country, said it expects good progress in the current year, helped by a new, more automated sorting system at its parcels business.
Pretax profit, before exceptional items, rose to 17.8 million pounds ($26.95 million) from 15.1 million pounds a year earlier. Revenue rose 11 percent to 475.4 million pounds.
LAGOS, May 31 For Europeans, Nokia's revamped 'brick' is a throwback to a simpler, more innocent age, when phones were for speaking and reading on the train meant buying a newspaper.
NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES, May 31 U.S. coal company shares slumped alongside renewable energy stocks on Wednesday after reports that President Donald Trump plans to pull the United States from a global accord on fighting climate change.