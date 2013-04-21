April 21 As many as half of the 21 companies
that the British government holds shares in could be wholly or
partly privatised within five to eight years, the Financial
Times reported on Sunday, citing Mark Russel who heads the
Shareholder Executive.
The British coalition government is increasingly focused on
privatisations as a means to shed debt and avoid the need for
more spending cuts, the Financial Times reported.
The Shareholder Executive manages the British government's
stakes in over 20 businesses. The Financial Times said Russell
is in charge of the expected upcoming sell-offs of Royal Mail
Group Ltd and the UK's stake in Urenco, the world's
second biggest producer of nuclear fuel.
The Financial Times said the UK intended to raise about 3
billion pounds ($4.58 billion) before the end of 2013 from the
sale of its one-third stake in Urenco, jointly owned with the
Dutch government and German utilities RWE AG and EO.N
SE.
Britain's state-owned Royal Mail is expected to float its
shares as early as the third quarter of 2013, although the
company's Chief Executive Moya Greene told Reuters in March that
the first quarter of 2014 was more likely.