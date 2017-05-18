KIEV May 18 A Ukraine International Airlines
passenger plane drove through wet concrete while taxiing after
landing at a regional airport, the airline said in a statement
on Thursday, accusing the airport authority of failing to warn
them of the hazard.
A senior official at Zaporizhia airport disputed the
airline's statement.
No passengers on the Boeing aircraft were hurt but the
concrete seriously damaged the fuselage and landing gear, the
airline said, adding that it was providing alternative means of
transport for passengers scheduled on later flights.
The airline said that the airport had been carrying out
repair work on the runway from March to May 10. But it had given
the airline the all clear to fly from May 18.
"Today a UIA plane, which was carrying out flight PS085 Kiev
- Zaporizhia, taxied after landing onto a section of the
aerodrome where the concrete surface was not fully dry and
received serious damage to its fuselage and all landing gear,"
the airline said.
"The official position of the airport is that the aircraft
did not go onto wet concrete," Ihor Bazanov, deputy director of
the Zaporizhia airport, told Reuters by phone, adding that the
plane was not damaged.
