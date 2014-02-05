KIEV Feb 5 The confrontation between
opposition-led protesters and the government of President Viktor
Yanukovich, and a refusal to agree a compromise, is weighing on
the Ukrainian economy, acting prime minister Serhiy Arbuzov said
on Wednesday.
"Every day of confrontation and a lack of desire to find a
compromise weakens our country economically," he told a cabinet
meeting.
"Political instability is putting pressure on the currency
market. There is tension despite a lack of economic reasons for
this," he said. "There are no fundamental economic reasons for
concern."