KIEV Feb 5 The confrontation between opposition-led protesters and the government of President Viktor Yanukovich, and a refusal to agree a compromise, is weighing on the Ukrainian economy, acting prime minister Serhiy Arbuzov said on Wednesday.

"Every day of confrontation and a lack of desire to find a compromise weakens our country economically," he told a cabinet meeting.

"Political instability is putting pressure on the currency market. There is tension despite a lack of economic reasons for this," he said. "There are no fundamental economic reasons for concern."