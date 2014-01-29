KIEV Jan 29 Ukraine's acting prime minister said on Wednesday he hoped "very soon" for disbursement of the second tranche of $2 billion from a Russian $15 billion aid package.

Serhiy Arbuzov, who stepped in as interim premier on Tuesday after the resignation of Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, also said the Ukrainian central bank was assuring the stability of the financial market. "The central bank is reliably controlling the situation on the financial market," he said.