Anti-government protesters gather at a barricade near a fire during clashes with Interior Ministry members and riot police in central Kiev during the early hours February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

KIEV Ukraine's interim prime minister said on Wednesday that protests which brought violent clashes with police on Tuesday amounted to an attempted coup.

"This was not a demonstration of democracy ... It is the manipulation of people's minds and an attempt to seize power by force," Serhiy Arbuzov told a televised government meeting.

(Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Matt Robinson)