MOSCOW/KIEV, Jan 29 President Vladimir Putin
raised the pressure on Ukraine on Wednesday, saying Russia would
wait until it forms a new government before fully implementing a
$15 billion bailout deal that Kiev urgently needs.
Putin repeated a promise to honour the lifeline agreement
with Ukraine in full, but left open the timing of the next aid
instalment as Kiev struggles to calm more than two months of
turmoil since President Victor Yanukovich walked away from a
treaty with the European Union.
A day after Prime Minister Mykola Azarov resigned on
Tuesday, hoping to appease the opposition and street protesters,
Russia tightened border checks on imports from Ukraine in what
looked like a reminder to Yanukovich not to install a government
that tilts policy back towards the West.
Ukraine's new interim prime minister promised to try to
limit the economic damage inflicted by the sometimes violent
street protests, and said he expected Russia to disburse a
further $2 billion aid instalment "very soon".
Putin had less of a sense of urgency. "I would ask the
(Russian) government to fulfil all our financial agreements in
full," he said, repeating a promise made on Tuesday after the
government resigned in Kiev.
However, he signalled that the latest instalment was on hold
in remarks he made during a meeting with senior government
officials, extracts of which were broadcast later on Russian TV.
"Let's wait for the formation of a Ukrainian government," he
said, before telling the meeting, "But I ask you, even in the
current situation, not to lose contact with our (Ukrainian)
colleagues," adding that discussions should continue before a
new government is formed.
Putin agreed to the aid package with Ukraine in December,
throwing the ex-Soviet state a lifeline in what the opposition
and the West regard as a reward for scrapping plans to sign
political and trade deals with the EU and promising to improve
ties with Russia.
WESTERN ALARM
Alarm about Ukraine is growing in the West. German
Chancellor Angela Merkel telephoned Putin and Yanukovich on
Wednesday, urging a constructive dialogue between the government
and opposition in Kiev. "The situation must not be allowed to
spiral again into violence," a German government spokesman
quoted her as saying.
NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen was more
forthright, blaming Russia for Kiev's failure to sign the EU
deals. "An association pact with Ukraine would have been a major
boost to Euro-Atlantic security, I truly regret that it could
not be done," he told the French newspaper le Figaro. "The
reason is well-known: pressure that Russia exerts on Kiev."
U.S. congressional aides said on Wednesday that President
Barack Obama's administration was preparing financial sanctions
that could be imposed on Ukrainian officials and protest leaders
if violence escalates in the political crisis gripping the
country.
Obama referred to Ukraine in his State of the Union address
on Tuesday, voicing support for the principle that all people
have the right to free expression
Lawmakers loyal to Yanukovich offered an amnesty to people
detained in anti-government protests - but only if activists
first vacate occupied public buildings in Kiev and elsewhere, a
condition they previously rejected.
Ukraine badly needs the Russian money. Figures compiled by
UniCredit bank before the bailout put its gross external
financing requirements at $3.8 billion in the first three months
of this year alone, including $2.29 billion for gas that is
covered by the deal with Moscow.
That rises to $5.5 billion in April-June, including repaying
a $1 billion bond that matures then. Altogether, the government
would need $17.44 billion this year to pay its foreign bills,
including for Russian gas.
The EU's foreign policy chief, Catherine Ashton, called for
sincere discussion during Ukraine's crisis. "The dialogue which
has happened from time to time needs to become a real dialogue.
We hope to see real progress in these coming days. Time is
really of the essence," she said after meeting Yanukovich.
RUSSIAN CHECKS
In an apparent sign of further pressure from Moscow, the
Ukrainian association of producers said Russia had started extra
border checks, backed by demands for increased duties, on
cargoes of food and machinery being shipped into the country by
road and rail.
Russia took similar action in August in what was seen as
part of Moscow's campaign to dissuade its neighbour from signing
the association and trade agreements with the EU.
Ukraine has been gripped by mass unrest since Yanukovich
walked away from the EU deals last November.
Leonid Kravchuk, the first president of independent Ukraine,
stressed the depth of the crisis on Wednesday.
"The state is on the brink of civil war. We must call what
is happening by its proper name. What is happening is revolution
because we are talking about an attempt to bring about a change
of power," he told parliament.
With Yanukovich and loyalist deputies in parliament now
making concessions to defuse the crisis and with Azarov, a
Russian-born hardliner, gone there had been speculation that
Moscow might slow or even halt the stream of aid.
But acting Prime Minister Serhiy Arbuzov appeared to have
been cheered by Putin's promise on Tuesday to extend the $15
billion in credits and cheaper gas.
"We have already received the first tranche of $3 billion
and expect to receive the second tranche of $2 billion very
soon," he said, chairing his first Cabinet meeting. Russia is
offering the funds by buying Ukrainian government bonds.
BACK-ROOM TALKS
In Kiev, opposition deputies and Yanukovich loyalists were
in back-room talks on Wednesday over the wording of a draft law
under which protesters detained by police would get amnesties.
In an unusual move, Yanukovich himself went to parliament to
intervene in the debate. There was no immediate response from
protesters to the late-night passing of a law that would amnesty
detainees if occupied buildings were first cleared. The
opposition in parliament had abstained on the vote.
Although the unrest began because of Yanukovich's U-turn on
policy towards Europe, it has since turned into a mass
demonstration, punctuated by violent clashes between radical
protesters and police, against perceived misrule and corruption
under Yanukovich's leadership.
Several hundred people camp round-the-clock on Kiev's
Independence Square and along an adjoining thoroughfare, while
more radical activists confront police lines at Dynamo football
stadium a few hundred metres away.
Anti-Yanukovich activists have also stormed into municipal
buildings in many other cities across the sprawling country of
46 million. Hundreds of protesters in Kiev have occupied City
Hall and the main agriculture ministry building.
Opposition leaders, including world champion
boxer-turned-politician Vitaly Klitschko, have resisted demands
by Yanukovich's Regions Party for barricades to be removed from
roads and for protesters to leave occupied buildings as a
pre-condition for an amnesty for detained activists.
Klitschko, in a comment that also highlighted the tenuous
control the opposition leaders have over sections of the protest
movement, said, "For us to simply say to people 'You have done
your job, now go home' is now not possible."
In a big concession to the opposition and the protest
movement, pro-Yanukovich deputies voted on Tuesday to repeal a
series of sweeping anti-protest laws they brought in hastily on
Jan. 16 in response to increasingly violent clashes.
But opposition leaders, who also include former Economy
Minister Arseny Yatsenyuk and nationalist Oleh Tyahnibok, have
won a mandate from protesters on the streets to continue to
press for further gains from Yanukovich.
The opposition also wants a return to the previous
constitution, which would represent another significant
concession since it would reduce Yanukovich's powers.
Speculation that Russia might cut the financial lifeline it
has offered prompted the Standard & Poor's agency to cut
Ukraine's credit rating to CCC+ on Tuesday.
Arbuzov said the central bank was ensuring stability on the
financial markets and he made no mention of any changes to his
predecessor's policy of keeping the hryvnia currency pegged
close to the dollar and maintaining subsidies for domestic gas -
both criticised by the International Monetary Fund.
