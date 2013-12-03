KIEV Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov urged lawmakers not to repeat the 2004 Orange Revolution that overthrew the country's leadership in the face of mass protests.

Speaking above boos in parliament during a debate over a no-confidence motion against his government, Azarov apologised for the use of police force against pro-EU protesters on one of Kiev's main squares.

"We reach out our hand to you, push away the intriguers, the intriguers seeking power and who are trying to repeat the scenario of 2004," he said.

