KIEV Jan 22 Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola
Azarov said on Wednesday anti-government protests had brought
"terrorists" on to the streets and warned that all "criminal
actions" would be punished.
Speaking to his cabinet in Kiev, close to where protesters
confronted riot police on Wednesday, Azarov said: "Terrorists
from the 'Maidan' (Independence Square) seized dozens of people
and beat them ... I am officially stating that these are
criminals who must answer for their action."
He blamed opposition leaders for inflaming the crisis by
calling for protest action which he said destabilised the
situation in the country.