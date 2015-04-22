(Adds background, quotes)

By Sujata Rao

LONDON, April 22 Creditors holding more than a quarter of Ukreximbank's dollar bonds backed its debt swap proposals on Wednesday, potentially allowing it to become the first Ukrainian entity to restructure debt under an IMF-backed plan.

Investors who said they held 27 percent of the outstanding principal of Ukrexim's $750 million bond called terms proposed by the bank a "reasonable compromise", and added they would vote next week in favour of a temporary maturity extension requested by the bank.

The vote will be held on April 27 - the day the bond expires - after an earlier meeting called to request a three-month extension failed to gather enough support.

Earlier this week Ukrexim had proposed a seven-year maturity extension on the issue as well as an increase in the coupon rate, which means creditors will not have to take a writedown, or haircut, on the face value of the bond

"In the current environment and considering the restrictions imposed due to the objectives of the (IMF) programme, the terms put forward by Ukreximbank represent a reasonable compromise," Richard Deitz of VR Global Partners, one of the investors on the committee, said in a statement.

Ukreximbank's proposals, seen as broadly investor-friendly, have triggered a rally across all Ukrainian bonds, especially as another state-run entity, Ukrainian Railway, has also said it will not force bondholders to take a haircut.

The 2015 issue rose as much as 1.8 cents on Wednesday and has risen more than 24 cents since the start of the month, according to Thomson Reuters data, while other sovereign and quasi-sovereign bonds also rallied.

Other members of the committee include GLG Partners and funds managed by Oaktree Capital, the group's statement said.

"One major hurdle looks like it will be crossed ... The Ukrainians offer reasonable terms, and key bondholders appear to back the three-month extension on the assumption that agreement will then be agreed on the maturity extension," Standard Bank analyst Tim Ash told clients.

Sovereign restructuring may prove less easy, however, as the government is insistent that writing down bonds' principal and coupons is essential if it is to meet debt reduction targets envisaged by the International Monetary Fund.

Kiev needs to raise $15.3 billion through debt restructuring. (Reporting by Sujata Rao and Natalia Zinets; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)