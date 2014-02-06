KIEV Feb 6 Ukraine's central bank said on
Thursday that it had introduced restrictions on certain types of
foreign exchange purchase to help defend the stability of the
banking system at a time of volatility in the currency market.
It also said it would be offering extraordinary tenders to
support banking liquidity, with funds available up to 360 days.
The National Bank of Ukraine did not publish full details of
the new measures but said restrictions on foreign exchange
purchases would not limit payments for education and healthcare
abroad, transfers for people moving their country of residence
or the payment of salaries of non-residents in Ukraine.
