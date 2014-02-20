KIEV Feb 20 Ukraine's presidency on Thursday
blamed protesters for starting violence and using snipers which
resulted in clashes with police which has led to at least 15
people being killed.
A statement from President Viktor Yanukovich's office said:
"They (the protesters) went on to the offensive. They are
working in organised groups. They are using firearms, including
sniper rifles. They are shooting to kill.
"The number of dead and injured among police officers is in
dozens," the statement on the presidential website said.