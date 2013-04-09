LONDON, April 9 (IFR) - Ukraine, rated B3/B/B, plans to issue a new 10-year benchmark-sized US dollar bond, according to market sources.

The sovereign has set initial price guidance of 7.5%-7.625% on the upcoming issue, which is expected to launch and price today.

Citigroup, JP Morgan, Sberbank CIB and VTB Capital are bookrunners on the 144A/Reg S transaction. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo, editing by Anil Mayre)