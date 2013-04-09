BRIEF-Griffin Premium RE Q1 net result turns to loss of 5.1 mln euros
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q1 NET RENTAL REVENUE WAS 5.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 5.7 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
LONDON, April 9 (IFR) - Ukraine, rated B3/B/B, plans to issue a new 10-year benchmark-sized US dollar bond, according to market sources.
The sovereign has set initial price guidance of 7.5%-7.625% on the upcoming issue, which is expected to launch and price today.
Citigroup, JP Morgan, Sberbank CIB and VTB Capital are bookrunners on the 144A/Reg S transaction. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo, editing by Anil Mayre)
* Says it reaches agreement with The Prospect Japan Fund Limited regarding acquisition of shares on May 31