GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks near 2-year high, euro steady as French vote lifts mood
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei post gains as market euphoria persists
KIEV Jan 27 Ukraine's government said on Monday it was extending a $3 billion eurobond for purchase by Russia by a further $2 billion under a $15 billion bail-out package offered by Moscow.
The government said in a statement that the terms would be the same as the $3 billion bond issued in December, meaning it would be over two years at an interest rate of 5 percent.
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei post gains as market euphoria persists
* Canadian dlr hit as US announces new duties on Canadian lumber (Updates prices, adds comments)