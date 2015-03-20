LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - The Republic of Ukraine has sent out a request for proposals (RFP) to banks for a new US government-guaranteed bond, according to three sources.

This is the second time the US government has thrown its financial backing behind a Ukrainian international bond issue.

In May 2014, the US guaranteed a US$1bn Ukrainian bond maturing in 2019 through the US Agency for International Development.

Ukraine is rated Caa3 by Moody's, CCC by Standard & Poor's and CC by Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers)