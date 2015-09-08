(Adds details, quotes, background)

LONDON, Sept 8 Holders of Ukraine Eurobonds maturing in September and October 2015 said in a letter they considered the recently proposed debt restructuring deal unfair because of maturity extension issues.

"It has been suggested that all bondholders should get identical packages of the new bonds," U.S. law firm Shearman & Sterling representing "a group" of holders of the UK law bonds wrote in a letter.

"Our clients consider this approach unfair, because it would defer the average maturity by more than eight years for the existing bonds due 2015 and only half a year for the existing bonds due 2023."

Following months of tense negotiations, Kiev and a group of its largest creditors - led by Franklin Templeton - struck a deal on Aug. 27 on how to restructure the country's debt, including a write-down of 20 percent of the principal owed.

When the deal was agreed, Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said she hoped it was "highly unlikely" remaining creditors would reject the agreement and said the deal should be wrapped up by the end of October. The International Monetary Fund has urged debt holders to back the agreement.

Yet Shearman & Sterling said the group it represented called upon Franklin to allocate the new bonds fairly and "clear the path for a smooth approval of the proposed restructuring".

"Our clients hope the Franklin Group will approach this topic in a fashion that is designed to be fair among bondholders generally," read the letter, dated September 8.

It raises the prospect of some bondholders trying to re-negotiate the agreement.

Argentina has been involved in a decade-long legal battle with hold-outs hoping for a better deal in its restructuring. Greece has also seen some foot-dragging when restructuring its debt burden.

Shearman & Sterling did not disclose which holders it represented.

Reuters EMAXX data of recent filings show Franklin Templeton and TCW - both members of the creditors' group which struck the initial deal - are among the bondholders.

(Reporting by Sujata Rao and Karin Strohecker, editing by Larry King)