LONDON, Sept 8 Holders of Ukraine's eurobond
issue maturing in September and October said in a letter they
considered the recently proposed debt restructuring deal unfair
due to maturity extension issues.
"It has been suggested that all bondholders should get
identical packages of the new bonds," U.S. law firm Shearman &
Sterling representing "a group" of holders of the UK law bonds
wrote in a letter.
"Our clients consider this approach unfair, because it would
defer the average maturity by more than eight years for the
existing bonds due 2015 and only half a year for the existing
bonds due 2023."
(Reporting by Sujata Rao, Karin Strohecker, editing by Marc
Jones)