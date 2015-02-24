(Adds more bonds, quotes, background)
LONDON Feb 24 Dollar bonds issued by Ukrainian
companies sold off heavily on Tuesday after authorities
tightened currency controls, with state-run Ukreximbank's bond
maturing in April down 2.5 cents.
Under currency controls that came into effect on Tuesday,
the bank will verify all pre-payments for importers' contracts
over $50,000 and banks will be prohibited from lending hryvnia
to companies for the purchase of foreign currency.
That did not prevent the hryvnia from falling another 11
percent against the dollar on Tuesday. The
currency's losses along with the tighter controls fuelled fresh
selling of company debt.
Ukreximbank's $750 million issue that matures on April 27,
is now trading at less than 60 cents in the dollar, Thomson
Reuters data shows.
"It's the capital controls, that's the trigger today," said
UBS credit strategist Kathleen Middlemiss.
Another state-run lender, Oschad, saw its 2016 bond fall 2
cents to 43 cents in the dollar, while the 2017
bond of infrastructure finance firm Finpro lost
1.2 cents to 41 cents in the dollar.
Ukraine's sovereign bonds now trade at around 40 cents in
the dollar as the government has announced it will restructure
the debt. But the Ukreximbank issue had held up relatively well
as its prompt maturity had convinced investors the bond would be
repaid before official restructuring talks were opened.
Fitch said at the end of January that Ukrexim management had
not yet accumulated sufficient foreign currency to repay the
Eurobond in full and might source more cash from the open market
or the central bank. (reut.rs/1BNo51Z)
"People fear they wont be able to buy hard currency as we
have capital controls now. It's all leading to the fact that
companies may have liquidity but not hard currency," Andre
Andrijanovs, a credit strategist at Exotix, said.
Several Ukrainian companies have already been forced to
restructure their hard currency debt because of the hryvnia's
collapse and the hit to their domestic businesses from the
military conflict and economic recession.
On Tuesday, metals firm Ferrexpo held an exchange to swap
part of its $500 million 2016 issue for a new 2019 bond. But it
failed to meet a minimum $300 million participation rate
and swapped just $215 million.
